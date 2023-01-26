Strike on the Dnieper: an enemy UAV hit an industrial enterprise

07:48 26 January Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of January 26, in the Dnepropetrovsk region, a Russian drone attacked an industrial enterprise.



This was announced on the night of Thursday, January 26, by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council Nikolai Lukashuk.

"There is a hit in an industrial enterprise. No casualties," the report says.

Before that, Lukashuk reported that there were still “shaheeds” in the airspace of the region.



Local publics reported two explosions in the Dnieper in the evening.