Strike on the Dnieper: search and rescue operations are over

Search and rescue operations ended at the site of a Russian missile strike on a residential building in Dnipro.



This was announced by the head of the Dnepropetrovsk OVA Valentin Reznichenko.

"44 lives were claimed by a Russian rocket that hit a high-rise building in the Dnieper. Five children were among the dead. The youngest boy was not even a year old. 39 people were saved. The search and rescue operation has been completed. Thanks to the rescuers, doctors, policemen, public utilities, volunteers ... Thanks to the head of the city Boris Filatov, his deputies and the entire mayor's office of the Dnieper. I thank everyone who fought and helped the victims during these long 69 hours. And keeps doing it. Together we bravely pass the super-heavy test. Condolences to the families of the victims," Reznichenko wrote on the official TG channel.