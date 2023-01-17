Strike on the Dnieper: the number of victims increased to 41, 79 people were injured (Updated)

On the morning of January 17, rescuers dismantled 90% of the wreckage of the house destroyed by the rocket. At 09:46, the body of 1 dead child was removed from under the rubble of a destroyed residential building on the 4th floor.
In total, 41 people died (of which 4 were children), 79 people were injured (of which 16 were children), and 39 people were rescued (of which 6 were children).
Updated: the number of victims increased to 44
The search operation continues. Looking for 25 residents of the house, who are currently missing. More than 520 people and 140 units of equipment were involved in the work.
In the entrance destroyed by Russian troops - 72 apartments. According to the information from registrations, these are 100-200 people, of which about 50 are children.
The whole house is without electricity, gas, without windows. More than 1,000 people were left homeless.
What is the fate of the house
Part of the house affected by the missile attack will require dismantling. Mayor Boris Filatov stated this at the scene.
SBU identified those involved in the attack
Previously , several dozen servicemen of the 52nd heavy bomber aviation regiment of the Russian Federation were involved in the crime.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the attack on a residential building in the Dnieper was carried out by an X-22 anti-ship missile, this information was also confirmed by British intelligence.
