Attack on Dnepropetrovsk region: 40 shells hit three communities

08:56 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night and morning of December 15, Russian troops from Gradov and heavy artillery fired on the Nikopol district of the Dnepropetrovsk region. This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Valentin Reznichenko.



He specified that three communities were under fire - Mirovskaya, Marganetskaya and Krasnogrigoryevskaya. At least 40 enemy shells flew there.



According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.