10:15 22 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Chongarsky bridge, which connects the temporarily occupied Crimea with mainland Ukraine, was attacked, as a result of which traffic on the bridge was completely blocked.



Information about this was distributed by the Crimean Wind resource through its Telegram channel.



A road bridge was reportedly struck, preventing vehicles from passing. The details of the incident were not disclosed.



Photographs were also released showing damage to the bridge from the attack.



In addition, it is reported that similar incidents were also recorded near the bridge.



Sergei Aksyonov, the so-called "Gauleiter" of Crimea, stated in his Telegram message that there were no casualties in the attack on the Chongar Bridge.