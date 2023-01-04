Participated in illegal detentions of Ukrainian patriots: SBU detained another collaborator in Kherson

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a man in Kherson who, during the occupation of the city, went over to the side of the Russian occupiers. The collaborator voluntarily agreed to join the "separate battalion of the patrol service" of the Russian Federation.
It is reported by the SBU.
It is reported that a resident of the regional center during the capture of the city supported the Russian invaders and offered them his help in the war against Ukraine.
After being appointed to a pseudo-position, the traitor received weapons and a Russian-style uniform from the enemy.
After the release of Kherson, the collaborator hoped to get lost in the city and avoid justice, but the SBU officers exposed him anyway and detained him. The "certificate" of a fake body and other evidence of criminal activity were confiscated from the detainee.
The defendant was notified of suspicion of voluntarily holding a position in illegal law enforcement agencies established in the temporarily occupied territory, and taken into custody. He faces up to 15 years in prison.
