He killed and staged a robbery: the police detained a Kiev resident who shot his daughter-in-law

12:09 31 January Kyiv, Ukraine

During the feast, a resident of Kiev shot his daughter-in-law in order to avoid criminal liability, he threw away his weapon, made a mess in the house and gave false testimony to law enforcement officers.

This was reported by the press center of the Kyiv police.

The other day, a man called the police on the phone and said that unknown people had killed his wife in his house.. An investigative team of the Darnitsa Police Department, criminal investigation officers and cynologists went to the scene.



The head of the Darnitsa police department Oleg Gudyma said that upon arrival at the specified address, law enforcement officers found two brothers and the body of a 35-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the head in the house.

“We interviewed relatives, examined the scene of the incident and found out that at the time of the incident the applicant was on the second floor of the house. According to the applicant's brother, two men broke into the apartment and demanded money. In search of valuables, the strangers made a mess and, leaving the crime scene, shot the daughter-in-law. We started working on this version of the event, but it did not find its confirmation. As it turned out, during a feast, a resident of Kiev, drunk during a demonstration of a hunting weapon that was loaded, shot a relative in the head, as a result of which she immediately died. In order to hide the murder and divert suspicion from himself, the person involved staged a robbery in the house - he scattered things in the house and came up with the details of the incident for his brother and the police.

The police, with the help of analysts from the capital's headquarters, also established that the defendant had thrown the weapon into the lake.. Investigators re-interviewed the man, as a result of which he admitted that there was no attack by unknown persons, and it was he who committed the serious crime.