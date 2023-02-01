Kolomoisky is being searched

11:53 01 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Law enforcement officers conduct searches in the house of businessman Igor Kolomoisky. The investigation concerns fraud around Ukrtatnafta and Ukrnafta.



This information was confirmed to the media by a source in the SBU. The searches near Kolomoisky were also confirmed by the head of the Economic Security Bureau, Vadym Melnyk.

"I cannot give details, because I am not the head of the pre-trial investigation body. But the fact that now the detectives of the Economic Security Bureau are conducting these searches, this situation exists," he said.

The official added that he could not provide information on exactly where the searches were being carried out.



Earlier, the media reported that the Security Service and the Economic Security Bureau were searching Kolomoisky's house.. The investigation concerns fraud against the companies "Ukrtatneft" and "Ukrnafta". Journalists report that we are talking about wasting oil products worth 40 billion hryvnia and evading customs duties.



The public is trying to get details and Kolomoisky's comment.



What is known about the cases related to Kolomoisky

In September 2022, the Ukrainian anti-corruption authorities informed eight persons involved in a criminal investigation of suspicion of embezzlement of funds of PJSC Ukrnafta, one of the shareholders of which is associated with Igor Kolomoisky, the Privat group, in the amount of more than 13 billion hryvnias.. Among the suspects are the former head of the board of Ukrnafta; former Deputy Head of the Department for the sale of oil, gas and products of oil and gas processing of the company; former head of the department for control over the accounting and supply of oil and oil products at Ukrnafta; former directors of five commercial enterprises.



On November 7, the state seized the property of five strategically important enterprises, including Ukrnafta and Ukrtatnafta. At the same time, in November 2022, in Russia, businessmen Igor Kolomoisky and co-owner of the Privat group Gennady Bogolyubov were arrested in absentia for allegedly embezzling 800,000 tons of Russian oil.



At the end of 2016, the government decided to nationalize PrivatBank, after which the financial institution was recapitalized in the amount of over UAH 155 billion. Earlier, the US Department of Justice accused Igor Kolomoisky of embezzling billions of dollars from PrivatBank, which he then allegedly "laundered" because of companies in the US and the world. The oligarch himself denies the allegations and noted that he "made all investments from his own funds."



In total, more than 240 proceedings on the nationalization of PrivatBank were considered in Ukrainian and foreign courts.. In particular, a London court is pursuing a lawsuit filed by PrivatBank against the former owners of the financial institution, Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov, and companies affiliated with them. The Bank seeks reimbursement in connection with schemes that bear all the hallmarks of fraud and money laundering, which the Bank believes were carried out by its former owners.



On March 5, 2021, the United States imposed sanctions against Igor Kolomoisky and members of his family.