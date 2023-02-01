Avakov's house was searched due to a helicopter accident in the Kyiv region

12:02 01 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at the home of ex-Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov as part of the proceedings opened due to a helicopter accident in the Kyiv region, in which the current leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs died.

"We finished the search for a helicopter accident. We looked at Airbus Helicopter contracts 6 years ago. Of course, they didn’t find anything. Contracts were approved by the government and parliament. Worked out one of the working versions. Do it right," he said.

Searches were carried out not only at the ex-official's house, but at several addresses associated with Avakov.



What is known about the helicopter crash in Brovary on January 18

A helicopter crashed in Brovary, Kyiv region, as a result of the crash, the leadership of the Ministry of Internal Affairs died - Minister Denis Monastyrsky, State Secretary of the Ministry Yuri Lubkovich and First Deputy Minister Yevgeny Enin. According to the latest data, 14 people died, including one child. 25 were injured, 11 of them children. The Cabinet of Ministers has created a working group to investigate the crash.



The SBU reported that they are considering several versions of the tragedy. Yury Ignat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that it would take a lot of time to establish the causes of the helicopter crash. A specially created working group will determine all the factors that could lead to a plane crash.



In Brovary, a three-day mourning was declared for those who died in the plane crash. As of the evening of January 19, there were 15 people in hospitals, including 6 adults and 4 children, who ended up in a burn center in Kyiv. Two families of the victims went abroad for treatment.



In Brovary, the death of the mother of three children, who brought them to the kindergarten on the day of the tragedy, was confirmed. Relatives were looking for the woman.



On January 21, in Kyiv, they said goodbye to the heads and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs who died as a result of a plane crash. In Brovary, on January 21, they said goodbye to a 5-year-old girl and her mother, who died during a fire in a kindergarten after a helicopter crash.