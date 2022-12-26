Three law enforcement officers of Berdyansk are accused of treason - State Bureau of Investigation

16:34 09 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation stopped the pre-trial investigation against three former law enforcement officers from Berdyansk, who began working for the occupiers. The indictment has been sent to court.

"After the capture of the city by Russian troops, the traitors voluntarily joined the ranks of the occupation police. They "leaked" information about their colleagues to the invaders, participated in raids on patriots and searches in them. While the collaborators continue to work for the occupiers, they patrol the city and look for patriotic citizens," the State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.



The defendants are accused of high treason (part 2 of article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), the sanction of the article provides for a life sentence for confiscation of property.