14:39 30 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The court found a resident of the Cherkasy region guilty of facilitating the activities of the so-called "DPR" and sent him to jail for 12 years.



This was reported in the Office of the Attorney General.



The convict joined the militants back in 2014 and, according to investigators, he served in one of the units under the leadership of the terrorist Motorola.



Under the call sign "Odessa", he first participated in the fighting in the area of Miusinsk, Malinovka and Nikolaevka in the Donetsk region, and later headed the so-called training center, where he personally trained militants in shooting tactics.

"The man was one of the founders of the Sports Club of the Army of the Ministry of Defense of the DPR". Having chosen a fictitious military rank of lieutenant colonel for himself, he headed a sports club for a long time, conducted training in combat training and shooting, ”the law enforcers say.

Judging by the information in open sources, children are also trained in the branches of this "sports club".



In the Office of the Prosecutor General, the name of the convict is not indicated, but in the militant media, Vladimir Tkachuk is called the founder of the "club". He also holds the rank of lieutenant colonel, like the convicted in the case.

The SBU officers, who conducted the investigation into the case, do not hide the identity of the convict.

Tkachuk is hiding from justice in the occupied territories.