Three employees of the pre-trial detention center in Kherson are threatened with life imprisonment

18:49 28 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Law enforcers detained and reported on suspicion of high treason committed under martial law, three employees of the Kherson pre-trial detention center. They face 15 years to life in prison.



This was reported in the Office of the Attorney General.



Before the Russian occupation, the detainees worked as acting head of the "Kherson Detention Center", deputy head of the pre-trial detention center for operational work and detective officer for the fight against drugs.



After the Russian invasion, they went over to the side of the Russians and received positions in the so-called department of the execution of punishments in the Kherson region, which was included in the infamous FSIN. Employees of this Russian penitentiary service are involved in the torture of both Ukrainian political prisoners and Russian citizens.



State Bureau of Investigation detectives say the detainees carried out the criminal orders of the Russians and kept illegally arrested Kherson activists in the detention center. The attackers carried out "reception" in the isolation ward and kept the abductees in cells with inhuman conditions.



At work, the detainees wore uniforms marked "Z" and other attributes of the Russian Federation, and psychological and physical pressure was applied to some prisoners in case of disobedience.



At the same time, the State Bureau of Investigation notes that information about the involvement of all three in violence and psychological pressure on activists is yet to be

verify.

Earlier, another former employee of the pre-trial detention center in Kherson was also informed of suspicion of treason. Investigators say that on the day the city was liberated from the Russians, he pretended not to see the escape of the prisoners, and did nothing to prevent it.