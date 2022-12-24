Three residents of Donbass who fought on the side of the Russian Federation were sentenced to prison terms

08:32 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Three residents of the Donetsk region, who were members of the DPR terrorist groups and actively participated in the hostilities against Ukrainian troops, were sentenced to 8 to 10 years in prison.



This was reported in the press center of the SBU.

“At the beginning of a full-scale aggression, they voluntarily joined the ranks of the occupation groups of the Southern Military District of the aggressor country. The militants were captured by Ukrainian defenders during clashes in the areas of Novobakhmutovka and Pesok in the Donetsk region .

According to the investigation, all three are local residents who joined the ranks of terrorist groups in 2014-2015, where they fought against the ATO forces.. After February 24, they, together with the Russian invaders, actively participated in the storming of settlements in the Donetsk direction.



One of the militants was part of the Oplot enemy special forces regiment. Being a machine gunner, he fired at the positions of Ukrainian troops in the areas of Dokuchaevsk and the village of Yasnoye.



The other two were in the ranks of the Kalmius occupation units and the 100th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 1st Army Corps of the DNR of the RF Armed Forces.



In August, they were sent to the Pesok area to equip firing positions and capture transport infrastructure facilities.



Based on the collected evidence, the court found the militants guilty under Art.. 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine); Art. 258-3 (participation in a terrorist organization); Art. 260 (participation in the activities of armed groups not provided for by law) of the Criminal Code.



The court sentenced them to 8 to 10 years in prison.