"Right on target": Russian "Caliber" fell in Crimea

A Russian cruise missile Kalibr fell in the occupied Crimea. Experts who arrived at the scene concluded that the fallen missile was a Kalibr-type missile, which is in service with the Russian Armed Forces.
This was announced by the speaker of the Odesa OVA Sergey Bratchuk, referring to the Russian media.
It is noted that the rocket was discovered by a shepherd near the village of Vulkanovka, Leninsky district, on May 17 at 6:30 am.
The occupation authorities of Crimea have not yet commented on the incident.
