Residents of Odessa were terrorized: the SBU detained another criminal group

18:09 30 January Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of investigative and operational actions in Odessa, the SBU neutralized a criminal group that acted on behalf of a Chechen thief in law, nicknamed Omar Ufimsky.

This was reported by the press service of the SBU.

"While on the territory of Russia, he tried to spread criminal influence in the Black Sea region of Ukraine. To do this, he coordinated a gang that terrorized and tried to keep local residents in fear. The attackers, under far-fetched pretexts, demanded money from citizens, including those under investigation. In case of refusal, they used psychological pressure, violence and threatened to kill, in particular, relatives of the victim, whom they promised to "find," the SBU reported.

It is reported that the direct leadership of the group was carried out by a local criminal who was in the city pre-trial detention center.



At the end of August last year, SBU officers detained three members of a gang operating at large in Odessa and informed them of suspicions of extortion.

"But being in a pre-trial detention center, the gang leader still continued his criminal activities.. The criminal imposed a "tribute" on the arrested, and sent the received amounts to support prisoners serving sentences in correctional institutions for committing grave and especially grave crimes. Even in the case of release from the detention center, the victims must pay the amounts to the criminal "cash desk," the report says.

The criminal was additionally notified of the suspicion of establishing or spreading criminal influence. He faces up to 15 years in prison.