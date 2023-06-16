Terrorist shelling led to the shutdown of the ZNPP: the threat of a radiation accident

10:28 22 May Kyiv, Ukraine

After the last shelling on the night of May 22, the last high-voltage transmission line Dneprovskaya 750kV, which provides power to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, was switched off.



Energoatom informs about this in its Telegram channel.



As a result of a terrorist attack committed on the night of May 22, at 5:26 a.m., the last high-voltage transmission line Dneprovskaya 750 kV, which provided power supply to the temporarily occupied Zaporozhye NPP, was disconnected.



This is the seventh time since the beginning of the occupation in March 2022 that the ZNPP goes into blackout mode. After the loss of external power, necessary for the operation of the pumps for cooling the nuclear material of power units, all diesel generators of the nuclear power plant switched on automatically, and the fuel supply would last for ten days.



However, if it is not possible to restore the station's external power during this time, an accident with radiation consequences for the whole world is possible.



The ongoing occupation of the Zaporizhzhya NPP by Russia constantly worsens the conditions for maintaining the station on the verge of a nuclear and radiation accident.



Energoatom's message speaks of the need for an immediate cessation of nuclear terrorism by Russia, the withdrawal of terrorist groups from the territory of the Zaporizhzhya NPP and the restoration of control over the plant by a competent legitimate operator, Ukrainian Energoatom, to ensure nuclear, radiation and physical safety of the nuclear facility.