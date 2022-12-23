Sumy region was left without electricity due to the attack of the invaders
16:41 05 December Kyiv, Ukraine
In the Sumy region today, December 5, around 14.30, an emergency emergency power outage was applied.
This was reported by the press service of Sumyoblenergo.
"In order to prevent disruptions in the operation of the unified energy system of Ukraine due to massive rocket attacks, by order of the NEC Ukrenergo, an emergency emergency shutdown was applied throughout the Sumy region," the report says.
