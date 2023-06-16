The judge ran over a soldier: they are investigating the accident in Kyiv

12:15 26 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the accident, which involved the chairman of the district court of the Kyiv region. The incident occurred at a checkpoint in the city of Kyiv, the press service of the department reported on May 26.



According to preliminary data, the judge, while driving a car, hit a soldier of the National Guard of Ukraine around midnight on May 26.



As a result of the accident, a member of the National Guard died from his injuries at the scene, the State Bureau of Investigation specified. The judge was detained and refused to undergo an examination for intoxication in a medical facility.



Currently, measures are being taken to forcibly take biological samples from the judge, as well as the necessary forensic examinations have been appointed.



The case of violation of traffic safety rules or operation of transport in a state of alcoholic, narcotic or other intoxication, which led to the death of the victim, is under pre-trial investigation.



According to Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the sanction of this article provides for imprisonment for up to ten years. The media clarify that the issue concerns the head of the Makarovsky District Court, Alexei Tandyra.