Russian ship carried another 2,000 tons of Ukrainian grain from Mariupol

12:41 22 May Kyiv, Ukraine

From the port of temporarily occupied Mariupol, another Russian ship departed for Rostov-on-Don, carrying stolen 2,000 tons of Ukrainian grain.



This information was published by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petr Andryushchenko, in his message on Telegram, accompanied by relevant photos from the port.



Andryushchenko stressed that this vessel, belonging to the PM3 class (river-sea class), left the port of Mariupol, transporting grain.



This time the appointment was Rostov-on-Don. He also noted that Russia, as expected, continues to fill its "grain deal" with stolen Ukrainian grain.