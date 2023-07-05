Judge from Cherkasy region faces 8 years in prison for justifying Russian terror - SBU

11:34 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), together with the Prosecutor General's Office (GBR), has collected an extensive evidence base related to the activities of a judge of the Zvenigorod district court of Cherkasy region.



During this operation, it became known that this judge denied the fact of armed aggression on the part of the Russian Federation and justified the war crimes committed by the Russians.



This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.



The SBU has audio recordings of conversations in which it clearly expresses its pro-Russian position and constantly repeats the Russian narrative about the war in Ukraine.

It is recorded that this judge supported the annexation of Crimea and Melitopol and praised the introduction of "Russian legislation" in these territories.



In addition, she justified Russian war crimes against civilians.. For example, the missile strike carried out by the Russian armed forces on a residential building in the Dnieper in January of this year, she called "collateral losses" during the hostilities.



Based on the collected evidence, the suspect was charged under Article 436-2 part 3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (acquittal, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants committed by an official).



The investigation established that she previously worked as a judge of the Akimovsky district court in the Zaporozhye region.. In connection with the temporary occupation of this territory, in June 2022 she was transferred to the Cherkasy region, where she was first appointed a judge and then elected the chairman of the district court.



It was assumed that the suspect planned to resign and move to Crimea, keeping the judge's lifetime pension at the expense of the Ukrainian budget.

However, SBU and SBI officers thwarted her plans by documenting her illegal actions and are currently investigating to bring the suspect to justice.



As a result of searches, foreign currency, including Russian rubles, as well as mobile phones and computer equipment, were found and confiscated from the suspect.



The suspect faces imprisonment for up to 8 years with confiscation of property.