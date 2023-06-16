The court in Zaporozhye confiscated land worth UAH 1 million from a citizen of the Russian Federation

19:19 14 June Kyiv, Ukraine

By the decision of the Kommunarsky District Court of. Zaporizhzhia was satisfied with the claim of the Melitopol District Prosecutor's Office, aimed at confiscation of a land plot of almost 6 hectares and worth more than UAH 1 million, owned by a citizen of the Russian Federation, in favor of the state.



Information about this case was provided by the Zaporozhye Regional Prosecutor's Office.



According to the results of an investigation conducted by the prosecutor's office, it was established that a citizen of the Russian Federation inherited agricultural land located on the territory of the Melitopol region.



However, she violated the requirements of the land legislation of Ukraine, not expropriating the land within a year, but transferring it to another person for use.



It was these facts that served as the basis for the appeal of the prosecutor's office to the court in order to prevent the illegal possession of land by the Ukrainian people.



In accordance with part 4 of article 81 of the Land Code of Ukraine, agricultural land cannot be owned by foreign citizens. Foreigners who have inherited such lands are obliged to alienate them within a year.