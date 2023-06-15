Russian court sentenced Crimean artist to 15 years in prison

17:00 06 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Action artist Bohdan Zizu, who poured paint over the colors of the Ukrainian flag and tried to set fire to the doors of the administration of Yevpatoria, protesting against the war, was found guilty by a military court in Rostov-on-Don of committing a "terrorist act, threatening to commit a terrorist act and calling for terrorism."

For these "crimes" the artist received 15 years in a penal colony.

He was forced to record a video with an apology, in which he admitted his guilt and said that he tried to set fire to the doors because of "disagreement with the special military operation conducted by the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine." Later, the artist said that the security forces beat him while recording the video.



In court, Ziza admitted that he had carried out an anti-war rally, but said that it did not harm anyone.. The prosecutor asked to sentence the artist to 18 years in prison in a strict regime colony.



In his last speech, the activist called on Russians to protest against the war in Ukraine and warned of the dangers of silence. He also demanded to deprive himself of Russian citizenship and release all Ukrainian political prisoners and went on a hunger strike from June 10.