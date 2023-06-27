The court seized Marchenko's land plots in the amount of more than 300 million

18:43 27 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The court seized land belonging to Oksana Marchenko, the wife of Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of the banned pro-Russian OPF party. The total cost of these sites exceeds UAH 303 million.



Details of this were reported by the press service of the Office of the Attorney General.



According to the petition of the Boryspil District Prosecutor's Office, the court arrested land plots intended for forestry use, with a total area of 9.5 hectares, as well as a hunting and sports fishing base with an area of 3021 square meters.



As explained in the prosecutor's office, we are talking about land on which there is a complex of property owned and used by companies, the actual ultimate beneficiaries of which are Marchenko and the former Minister of Revenue and Duties of the Yanukovych era.



The former minister re-registered the company that owns the property to third parties. The total cost of the arrested plots is more than 303 million hryvnia.



At the moment, the seized property is being transferred to the National Agency for the Search and Management of Assets Obtained through Corruption.



