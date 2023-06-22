The trial of the ex-general director of the plant: tax evasion for UAH 9 million in Chernihiv

13:09 22 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The former head of the Chernigov plant of radio devices was found in the evasion of land taxes in the amount of more than 9 million hryvnia. This led to serious financial losses for the local budget.



Information about this incident was published by the State Bureau of Investigation.



According to law enforcement agencies, it turned out that the former head of the enterprise, which has a significant turnover of hundreds of millions of hryvnia, systematically and deliberately evaded paying land tax for land used by the plant.



As a result of this insolvency, significant funds were not received by the local budget. Due to financial losses, the city authorities were unable to fully pay salaries to medical and pedagogical institutions, as well as to make social payments to citizens in preferential categories.



Currently, a civil lawsuit has been filed on behalf of the state demanding compensation for losses estimated at almost UAH 8.5 million.



The former director of the plant became accused of deliberate tax evasion (Part 3 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He faces a fine, deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to 3 years, as well as confiscation of his property.