Saturday morning, January 28, began with a large-scale air raid

The Russian military is very cunning. Therefore, it is possible that they can deliver another missile attack. So on the morning of January 28, an air raid alarm sounded for residents of many regions. Note that as of 08:17 there were lights out. Be careful when you leave the shelter.
In what areas was the air raid alert?
- Dnepropetrovsk;
- Zaporozhye;
- Poltava;
- Kharkov;
- Donetsk;
- Sumy;
- Nikolaevskaya;
- Kirovograd;
- Kherson;
- Lugansk region.
Note that the monitoring channels do not report what caused the large-scale air raid. But that doesn't mean there's no threat.. If sirens sounded in your area, then this means that the Air Defense of Ukraine has detected a potential danger.
Recall that during the air raid, you must take with you an alarm case with documents, food and things.. Have warm clothes with you and go down to the vault. You should stay in cover until there is a signal about the end. After that, do not try to immediately run out into the street. Remember that both the missile strikes themselves and the consequences can be dangerous.
Do not shoot air defense work
Another important point that we never tire of reminding. In no case do not take photos and videos of the air defense operation.
- First, if you do this, it means that you are most likely not in cover. So you are putting yourself in danger.
- Secondly, if you took photos and videos and posted them online, you automatically became an accomplice in rocket attacks. Your personnel can help the enemy to correct fire. Even if you posted just the sky, then do not forget the metadata contained in the file. In particular, those related to geolocation.
- Thirdly, your recklessness can cause attacks on the air defense systems themselves. Or the next time the occupiers will lay the route in such a way as to avoid the range of our air defense.
