Saturday morning, January 28, began with a large-scale air raid

08:45 28 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian military is very cunning. Therefore, it is possible that they can deliver another missile attack. So on the morning of January 28, an air raid alarm sounded for residents of many regions. Note that as of 08:17 there were lights out. Be careful when you leave the shelter.

In what areas was the air raid alert?

Dnepropetrovsk;

Zaporozhye;

Poltava;

Kharkov;

Donetsk;

Sumy;

Nikolaevskaya;

Kirovograd;

Kherson;

Lugansk region.

Note that the monitoring channels do not report what caused the large-scale air raid. But that doesn't mean there's no threat.. If sirens sounded in your area, then this means that the Air Defense of Ukraine has detected a potential danger.

Recall that during the air raid, you must take with you an alarm case with documents, food and things.. Have warm clothes with you and go down to the vault. You should stay in cover until there is a signal about the end. After that, do not try to immediately run out into the street. Remember that both the missile strikes themselves and the consequences can be dangerous.

Do not shoot air defense work

Another important point that we never tire of reminding. In no case do not take photos and videos of the air defense operation.