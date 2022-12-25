Became aware of the condition of the victims of the explosion in Odessa

As a result of an explosion in Odessa on Prokhorovskaya Street, four police officers are in serious condition and hospitalized in different hospitals in the city. This was announced on Saturday, December 3, by the local newspaper Dumskaya.
Another patrolman, as well as a volunteer who was carrying a dangerous object, and two passers-by were in a moderate condition. The inspector has leg injuries: an open fracture of one and multiple shrapnel wounds to the other. The volunteer also had an open fracture and a lacerated leg wound. One of the passers-by has injuries to his legs and lower abdomen. Another has a lacerated wound in his right knee and left elbow.
It is alleged that the cause of the explosion could be ammunition from the Fagot anti-tank installation, which was transported by a volunteer in his Dodge car.
Recall, on December 2, in Odessa, patrolmen stopped a car on Prokhorovskaya Street.. During the inspection, explosive objects were found in the trunk. An investigative team was called to the scene, after which an explosion occurred.
