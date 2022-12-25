Became aware of the condition of the victims of the explosion in Odessa

08:55 04 December Kyiv, Ukraine

As a result of an explosion in Odessa on Prokhorovskaya Street, four police officers are in serious condition and hospitalized in different hospitals in the city. This was announced on Saturday, December 3, by the local newspaper Dumskaya.

“The criminologist suffered the most, who lost her eye, in addition, she has a mine-explosive head injury. Another police officer has an explosive injury and an open leg fracture. His colleague was wounded in the legs and chest. One patrolman has an open fracture of the lower leg and a shrapnel wound in both legs," the statement said.

Another patrolman, as well as a volunteer who was carrying a dangerous object, and two passers-by were in a moderate condition. The inspector has leg injuries: an open fracture of one and multiple shrapnel wounds to the other. The volunteer also had an open fracture and a lacerated leg wound. One of the passers-by has injuries to his legs and lower abdomen. Another has a lacerated wound in his right knee and left elbow.

It is alleged that the cause of the explosion could be ammunition from the Fagot anti-tank installation, which was transported by a volunteer in his Dodge car.

"According to the driver of the car, anti-tank systems, as well as used shells, he brought from Mykolaiv region as souvenirs," the newspaper writes.

Recall, on December 2, in Odessa, patrolmen stopped a car on Prokhorovskaya Street.. During the inspection, explosive objects were found in the trunk. An investigative team was called to the scene, after which an explosion occurred.