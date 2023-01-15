The name of the commander of the air regiment that bombed the Dnieper and Kremenchug became known

09:08 15 January Kyiv, Ukraine

A rocket attack on a residential building in Dnipro, which killed at least seventeen people, was carried out by the 52nd Guards Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment (military unit 33310 Shaikovka). Its commander is allegedly Colonel Oleg Timoshin. This was announced on Saturday, January 14, by OSINT researchers.

This was also announced by the representative of the Odessa military administration, Sergei Bratchuk. The same information is confirmed by military journalist Andrei Tsaplienko.

"The launch of the Kh-22 missile was carried out by a Tu-22m3 aircraft from the Kursk region. Callsign 42492. The plane that fired the rocket landed at the airfield in Ryazan. Oleg Timoshin knows exactly the entire crew of the terrorists from this plane," the report says.

In addition, it is alleged that on June 27, 2022, on his order, an attack was carried out on the Amstor shopping center in Kremenchug.. Then more than 20 people died and more than 30 were missing.

Note that the number of victims of the Russian strike on the Dnieper increased to 17 people.

Recall that the president turned to the allies and urged to give more weapons to Ukraine.

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine told how the Russian Federation hit the Dnieper. The Russians hit a high-rise building in the Dnieper with an X-22 rocket. The same shell hit a shopping center in Kremenchug in the summer.