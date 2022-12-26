The United States imposed sanctions against the head of the Kyiv District Administrative Court Pavel Vovk

08:21 10 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The US State Department on Friday announced the imposition of sanctions against the head of the Kyiv District Administrative Court (OASK) Pavel Vovk and two members of his family. This was announced on Friday, December 9, on the website of the State Department.

It is noted that the sanctions were introduced as part of the fight against global corruption, and were also timed to coincide with the International Anti-Corruption Day and on the eve of International Human Rights Day.

"Due to significant corruption against Vovk, financial sanctions were adopted based on the Magnitsky law and visa restrictions. Similar measures also apply to his two closest relatives.

At the same time, the State Department did not specify who exactly they are talking about.

"The State Department has included Vovk on the list for soliciting bribes in exchange for interfering in judicial and other public processes," the State Department said.

In Ukraine, Pavlo Vovk appears in the case of the "OASK tapes" published by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. According to them, Vovk interfered in the work of the OASK, influencing the decision-making on certain cases.

In 2020, NABU declared Vovka, his deputy Evgeny Ablov and five other judges of this court, as well as the head of the State Judicial Administration Zenovy Kholodnyuk, suspected of creating a criminal organization and seizing power.

Under the leadership of Vovk, the District Administrative Court of Kyiv became known for such scandalous decisions as the removal of acting. Health Minister Uliana Suprun, illegality of the actions of NABU Director Artem Sytnik and People's Deputy Sergei Leshchenko to disclose information about Paul Manafort, cancellation of the decision to nationalize Privatbank.

In November 2022, the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court allowed Vovk, as well as judges Yevgeny Ablov, Igor Kachur and Igor Pogrybnichenko, to be brought in forcibly in the case of the OASK tapes.

Recall that the District Administrative Court of Kyiv allowed the judge of the Kyiv Administrative Court Alexandra Bragina to file declarations not in electronic form, but in paper form, which the judge motivated by "religious convictions."