Russian intelligence services are preparing a cyber attack against Ukraine's allies - Canadian intelligence

11:09 29 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The special services of the Russian Federation are preparing a big cyber attack on the allies of Ukraine. This was announced on Saturday, January 28, by the Canadian edition of the CBC, citing the Center for Communications Security Canada.

They called for "increased attention."

"We are aware of information about the intensification of efforts by Russian-related hackers trying to compromise or interfere with Ukraine's allies in response to their support for the Government of Ukraine," the Center said.

A representative of the Canadian intelligence agency responsible for external electronic intelligence, stressed that to date, an increase in cases of cyber attacks on the Canadian government has not yet been detected.

Earlier, cyber experts neutralized a Russian hacker attack on the electronic systems of housing infrastructure in one of the border regions of Ukraine.

Recall that the Odessa group of Technicians created an application for smartphones called Digital Bavovna. It is designed for automatic DDoS attacks on Russian websites.