Advisor to the Deputy Minister of Defense is suspected of stealing UAH 1.7 billion intended for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

17:35 03 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The adviser to the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine is suspected of taking possession of 1.7 billion hryvnias, which were to be used to purchase goods for the military.



This was reported on February 3 by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

"Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutors of the Office, the Prosecutor General was exposed and informed of the suspicion to the adviser to the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine (on a voluntary basis) in taking possession of funds on an especially large scale (h. 5th century. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the message says.

This article provides for imprisonment for a period of 7 to 12 years with deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years and with confiscation of property.

"According to the investigation, the adviser, in collusion with the director of the company, took possession of the funds received under contracts for the supply of military goods for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These funds were allocated by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Such actions caused more than UAH 1.7 billion in losses to the state," the OGPU added.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.