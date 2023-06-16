Employees of the FER and the State Bureau of Investigation stopped a large-scale drug trade in Ukraine

15:01 19 May Kyiv, Ukraine

In Dnipro, employees of the Department of Internal Security and the State Bureau of Investigation uncovered and stopped the activities of a large criminal organization engaged in large-scale drug trafficking in the Dnepropetrovsk and Poltava regions.



According to the press service of the National Police of Ukraine, the main members of the criminal group were detained. The head of the organization with a clear hierarchical structure turned out to be a 49-year-old resident of Dnipro, who was assisted by men and women aged 28 to 43.

"The members of the group performed various functions - packaging, distribution and expansion of the market for prohibited substances. They specialized in the sale of methamphetamine and cannabis in the Dnepropetrovsk and Poltava regions," the official statement said.

As part of the operation, 36 authorized searches were carried out, during which drugs, packaging materials, bank cards, records, cash, mobile phones and SIM cards were seized..



The head of the group and his accomplices were charged with organizing and participating in a criminal group, as well as with the acquisition and sale of drugs within its framework.. They face up to twelve years in prison.