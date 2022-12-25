Collaborated with the invaders: law enforcement officers detained a resident of Kherson

17:05 30 November Kyiv, Ukraine

During counter-sabotage activities in the Vinnitsa region, law enforcement officers detained a resident of Kherson, suspected of collaborating with the Russian military during the occupation of her native region.



This was reported to the SBU.



The detainee lived in the city of Berislav, Kherson region, which the Ukrainian military liberated from the Russians in November.



Investigators say that the woman helped the occupiers navigate the terrain and indicated the shortest routes to the settlements of the area to capture it.



In the "commandant's office" created by the Russians, she probably handed over lists of ATO members and other neighbors who could potentially resist. The Office of the Prosecutor General notes that the detainee did this for money.



The data received from the woman was used to conduct "raids" and kidnappings. From those who were detained on such denunciations, the Russians demanded confessions on trumped-up cases, and in case of refusal they were tortured and threatened with murder.



Since the end of October, the Ukrainian military has been saying that in Beryslav, the Russian military changed into civilian clothes and settled in the houses of the locals en masse. The detained woman, according to law enforcement officers, told the invaders about suitable places for accommodation, and gave three of her own garages for storing ammunition and equipment.



Currently, the detainee has been informed of suspicion of treason committed under martial law. For helping the invaders, she faces from 15 years to life with confiscation of property.