Russian soldiers take out bedridden and disabled citizens from Kakhovka

The occupiers are beginning to take people with disabilities out of Kakhovka in the Kherson region.

The occupiers of the Kherson region write in Telegram.

"On Saturday, December 3, the evacuation of bedridden and disabled citizens from Kakhovka to one of the boarding houses of the Genichesk district begins."

Residents who agree to leave the city were promised "warmth, food and medical care."

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the invaders are on the defensive in the Kherson direction.

The areas of settlements located on the right bank of the Dnieper River, in particular, Kachkarovka, Tokarevka and Antonovka of the Kherson region, were subjected to artillery impact.. The enemy does not stop shelling the suburbs and the city of Kherson.

On the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, the enemy intensified filtration measures. In particular, at the checkpoints for entry and exit from the city of Genichesk, the invaders check all vehicles, documents and phones of local residents.