Assisted "Rosatom": the SBU exposed the criminal activities of the Kyiv company

11:29 14 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine revealed the criminal activities of a company from Kyiv, which actively assisted the Russian organization Rosatom, which is under sanctions, in the construction of five nuclear power plants in different countries.

This was reported by the press service of the SBU.

Scheme for bypassing anti-Russian sanctions, organized by the Kyiv Central Design Bureau of Valve Building. It is a monopolist in the field of development, mass production and supply of pipeline fittings for nuclear power plants.



Until February 2022, the company exported its products to Russia through its own dealer in Moscow.



The main customer was the Russian state corporation Rosatom, which uses Ukrainian pipe fittings for the construction of power units at 5 nuclear power plants in different countries of the world.



The Kiev bureau continued this cooperation even after a full-scale invasion, a ban on the export of goods to the customs territory of Russia and the imposition of sanctions against Rosatom.



To do this, a scheme was developed to circumvent sanctions restrictions.. Fictitious customers of Ukrainian products were controlled

foreign firms.

When leaving Ukraine, the goods were “re-registered” for the actual recipients - companies controlled by Rosatom and building nuclear power plants. That is, after crossing the border, he was driving "on a new route."



At the same time, representatives of Rosatom carried out the certification of pipeline fittings manufactured in Kyiv online.



According to operational data, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the dealers have carried out 16 export operations in favor of Russia in the amount of about 42 million hryvnias.



On the basis of the collected evidence, the SBU investigators informed the general director of the Kyiv Bureau and two of his subordinates about the suspicion under Art.. 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (complicity with the aggressor state).



During the searches, documents, computer equipment and means of communication with evidence of illegal activity were confiscated from the defendants.



The court chose them a preventive measure in the form of detention without the right to bail. Attackers face up to 12 years in prison.