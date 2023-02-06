Collected data for attacks on Odessa and Kherson: SBU detained two Russian agents

18:59 06 February Kyiv, Ukraine

The SBU detained two agents of the Russian Federation who collected data and prepared missile strikes on railway junctions and power facilities in Odessa and Kherson

Law enforcement officers acted ahead of the curve - timely established the location and detained both malefactors on attempts to transfer information.

This was reported to the SBU.



Men, at the direction of the enemy, collected various information. They tracked the movement and bases of the Defense Forces in the Tavria direction. We also photographed critical infrastructure facilities in Odessa and Kherson - Ukrzaliznytsia and power generating enterprises. First of all, the Russians were interested in the exact coordinates in order to hit targets from the air.

"If intelligence information was received, the invaders planned to use it to prepare and conduct a series of targeted missile strikes on Ukrainian cities," the SBU said.

The secret service managed to figure out the traitors and detain them. One was caught near the central railway station of Kherson, the other - in Odessa after a covert photograph of one of the military facilities.



It is clarified that the inhabitants of these cities worked for the enemy. They were recruited after the start of a full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.



Both were in constant undercover communication with a personnel officer of the FSB department for the Rostov region with the pseudonym "Buba

Kastorsky". Ukrainians communicated with him through an anonymous Telegram channel, where they received assignments.

During searches, smartphones with evidence of illegal activity were found on the detainees.



Two Ukrainians have already been declared suspected under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code (high treason committed under martial law). At the hearing, the defendants were given a measure of restraint in the form of detention.



Attackers can receive up to 15 years in prison or life imprisonment with confiscation of property.