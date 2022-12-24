Collected money for the occupiers: law enforcement officers reported suspicion to a resident of Odessa region

10:40 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Counterintelligence of the Security Service exposed another likely accomplice of the enemy in the Odessa region. The woman organized the collection of money for the needs of the Russian occupation groups fighting against the defense forces on the southern and eastern fronts.



This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.



Among the enemy units assisted by the Ukrainian are Russian battalion-tactical groups located in the temporarily occupied areas of Mariupol and the Kherson region.

To raise funds, she posted relevant posts on social networks, including those banned in Ukraine.

In these messages, she called to support the occupiers and help them with logistics.. To do this, she offered to transfer money to the bank card of her relative, who is located in the places of temporary deployment of military groups of the Russian Federation.



SBU officers detained her during counter-sabotage measures. According to the investigation, the figurant is a resident of the Odessa region, who supported the armed aggression against Ukraine.



She actively spread her pro-Kremlin views through Russian social networks, as well as while communicating with people around her.



It is known that her relatives have been part of the DPR terrorist organization since 2016 and are actively participating in hostilities.

against Ukrainian troops.

At the beginning of a full-scale invasion, the militants became part of the occupation groups of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation. It was through them that she tried to establish an uninterrupted channel for financing the Russians.



The investigators informed the detainees about the suspicion under Part 1 of Art.. 111-2 (complicity with the aggressor state) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The court chose a measure of restraint in the form of detention.



An investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the offense and bring the perpetrators to justice.