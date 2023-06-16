Collected money for the occupiers: an Odessa woman received 11 years in prison

12:42 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

11 years and 4 months in prison with confiscation of property was received by an enemy accomplice, who established a channel for financing DPR militants.



In December last year, counterintelligence officers of the SBU detained her during counter-sabotage measures in the Odessa region.



According to investigators, the perpetrator is a local resident.. Her two relatives joined the DPR Sparta terrorist group in 2016 and fought against ATO/JFO forces in eastern Ukraine.



At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, both militants became part of the regular units of the Southern Military District with the Russian Federation and took part in the capture of Mariupol and part of the Kherson region. Having learned about the low level of logistics of relatives-occupiers, the woman voluntarily organized a fundraiser for them.



To do this, in groups in messengers and banned social networks Vkontakte and Odnoklassniki posted messages with calls for financial assistance.

invaders.

In addition, she attached a photo with the details of a Russian bank card that belonged to the cohabitant of a warring relative.

Based on the collected evidence, the court found the attacker guilty of. 1 st. 111-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (complicity with the aggressor state) and sentenced him to 11 years and 4 months in prison with confiscation of property.



The Security Service notes the inevitability of punishment for crimes against our state.



The investigation was carried out by SBU officers in the Odessa region under the procedural leadership of the regional prosecutor's office.