Collected information about the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant: the SBU detained another informant

11:30 26 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The SBU detained another informant who worked for the Russian special services and collected intelligence about the defense system of the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant. This is the second time that agents of the Russian Federation have tried to act in relation to this strategic facility this year.





According to the investigation, the resident of Yuzhnoukrainsk turned out to be an enemy henchman, whom the Russian special service attracted to cooperation in May of this year. He came to the attention of the enemy because of his pro-Kremlin messages in one of the Russian telegram channels.



The attacker collected and transmitted to the enemy information about the locations and the number of units of the defense forces that guard the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant.



In particular, they were interested in the exact coordinates of the deployment of military formations that ensure the defense of the nuclear power plant and the satellite town of Yuzhnoukrainsk. The occupiers needed classified information to prepare targeted missile strikes.



Russian "curators" paid money for the performance of their tasks. According to preliminary estimates, the defendant received almost UAH 9,000 from the enemy for completing preliminary tasks.

SBU officers detained the attacker while trying to transfer the coordinates and photos of one of the military facilities. Confiscated from the detainee

mobile phone with evidence of criminal activity.

Based on the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed the defendant about the suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 114-2 (unauthorized dissemination of information about the direction, movement of weapons, weapons, ammunition to Ukraine, movement, movement or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.



At present, a preventive measure has been chosen for the attacker - detention. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime.