Collected data on air defense positions in Cherkasy region: SBU detained a medical worker

In the Cherkasy region, a local resident was detained directly during the transfer of the place of deployment of air defense systems to representatives of the FSB of the Russian Federation. Medical worker turned out to be recruited
The SBU officers exposed the man, they said in the Office of the Prosecutor General.
In addition, the detainee collected the coordinates of Ukrainian checkpoints and administrative buildings of law enforcement officers in Cherkassy, as well as energy generating enterprises.
The man transmitted information in a closed channel via telegram. At home, the detainee was found to have a phone, a tablet, a Soviet passport, 50 rubles and a St. George ribbon.
They also found several shoulder straps of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the old model, but the report did not indicate that he worked in the authorities.
On charges of treason committed under martial law, the suspect faces up to 15 years behind bars or life with confiscation of property.
