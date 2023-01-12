Collected data on air defense positions in Cherkasy region: SBU detained a medical worker

14:24 12 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In the Cherkasy region, a local resident was detained directly during the transfer of the place of deployment of air defense systems to representatives of the FSB of the Russian Federation. Medical worker turned out to be recruited



The SBU officers exposed the man, they said in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

"He purposefully traveled around the territory of the region and collected information about the basing and movement of units of the Defense Forces. First of all, the enemy agent tried to identify the combat positions of the air defense system and the location of the training centers of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, ”the investigators say.

In addition, the detainee collected the coordinates of Ukrainian checkpoints and administrative buildings of law enforcement officers in Cherkassy, as well as energy generating enterprises.

The man transmitted information in a closed channel via telegram. At home, the detainee was found to have a phone, a tablet, a Soviet passport, 50 rubles and a St. George ribbon.

They also found several shoulder straps of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the old model, but the report did not indicate that he worked in the authorities.

On charges of treason committed under martial law, the suspect faces up to 15 years behind bars or life with confiscation of property.