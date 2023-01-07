Death on Christmas Eve: A mother with three children died during a fire

08:43 07 January Kyiv, Ukraine

A large-scale fire occurred in one of the villages of the Odessa region. A mother and three small children died in a fire in a private house. This was announced on Friday, January 6, by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook.

They said that it was not easy to put out the fire in a private house.

"The State Emergency Service received a message about a fire in the village of Belino, Podolsky district. Rescuers who arrived at the address found out that at about 19.00 a private house was engulfed in an open flame.

The fire spread to an area of 80 square meters and it was possible to eliminate the fire only at 20.50," the rescuers said.

The fire killed a 31-year-old woman, her two children aged 3 and 4, and a 2-year-old nephew. The husband of the deceased, born in 1991, was urgently hospitalized. He had significant poisoning by combustion products.

Recall, earlier in the Malinovsky district of Odessa, a 77-year-old man died during a fire. He did not extinguish the candle, as a result of which a fire started in the apartment.