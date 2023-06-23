Death and injury: a brutal attack by rashists on an enterprise in Kherson

In Kherson, there was a brutal attack by Rashsites on a public transport company. Because of this, one person, a 55-year-old man, was shot dead, and five more people were injured.
Information about the incident was published in the Telegram by the head of the Kherson regional state administration, Alexander Prokudin.
Information about the incident was published in the Telegram by the head of the Kherson regional state administration, Alexander Prokudin.
Alexander Prokudin also added that the victims were taken to medical facilities, where they are provided with the necessary assistance and medical care.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments