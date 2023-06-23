Death and injury: a brutal attack by rashists on an enterprise in Kherson

13:13 23 June Kyiv, Ukraine

In Kherson, there was a brutal attack by Rashsites on a public transport company. Because of this, one person, a 55-year-old man, was shot dead, and five more people were injured.



Information about the incident was published in the Telegram by the head of the Kherson regional state administration, Alexander Prokudin.

According to him: "As a result of targeted shelling by the occupying forces in Kherson, a public transport company was damaged. Civilian workers were attacked, whose activities are aimed at ensuring a normal life in the city. Unfortunately, as a result of this incident, a 55-year-old man died on the spot, and five of his colleagues were injured."



Alexander Prokudin also added that the victims were taken to medical facilities, where they are provided with the necessary assistance and medical care.