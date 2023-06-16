The security service neutralized the spy network in the Donetsk region

12:50 08 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The security service has revealed a new informer of enemy forces in the frontline areas of the Donetsk region.



According to the intelligence service, the attacker tracked the movement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the directions of Slavyansk and Kramatorsk.



She transmitted the information she received via messengers to the FSB in order to help the invaders plan massive air strikes against the bases of the Defense Forces and the routes of military columns.



Agents of the Security Service detained an intruder in the Kramatorsk region when she tried to pass classified information to the aggressors. A mobile phone, which was used to communicate with Russian special services, was confiscated from her.



According to the investigation, the detainee is a 49-year-old local resident.. In December 2022, she was recruited by an FSB officer. She came to the attention of the invaders because of her anti-Ukrainian statements in the banned social network Odnoklassniki.



Based on the collected evidence, the Security Service investigators formally charged the attacker, who is currently in custody.