"Leaked" locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: SBU detained the administrator of the pro-Kremlin telegram channel

11:28 27 June Kyiv, Ukraine

During the counter-sabotage measures in the Donetsk region, the counterintelligence of the SBU detained another informant who worked for the enemy.

This was reported by the press service of the SBU.

The attacker turned out to be a resident of the Pokrovsky district, who, after the start of a full-scale invasion of Russia, created his own Telegram channel.

On this resource, he published electronic maps with marks of the places of basing and movement of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Avdiivka direction.



On his own initiative, he collected the relevant information on field trips to the area, where he secretly recorded the locations of Ukrainian defenders.. He also published information about the consequences of Russian air strikes on the territory of the region.. In these messages, he "lighted up" the coordinates of the affected Ukrainian objects with reference to the terrain.



It was established that among the main users of the Internet resource were militants of the occupation groups and representatives of the Russian special services participating in the hostilities against the Defense Forces on the Eastern Front.



In addition, the defendant used his own Telegram channel to spread fake Kremlin propaganda on the socio-political situation in the region.



On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed the detainee about the suspicion. 2 tbsp. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the direction, movement of weapons, weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, movement, movement or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under martial law).



While he is in custody. An investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime.. The perpetrator faces up to 8 years in prison.