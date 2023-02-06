The situation in Energodar: kidnapping of workers, a city without heating and hot water

08:55 06 February Kyiv, Ukraine

Cases of abductions of employees of the Zaporizhzhya NPP have become more frequent in the temporarily seized Energodar of the Zaporozhye region.



This was announced on Sunday, February 5, by the mayor of Energodar, Dmitry Orlov, during a speech on the air of the national telethon.



He said that they were taking away in an unknown direction the workers of the nuclear power plant, who did not agree to sign contracts with a fake company from Rosatom.

"In the last 2-3 days, there have been more such cases," Orlov said.

According to him, less than a thousand people signed contracts, which is critically small for the normal operation of the station.

"Because the invaders are looking for workers at nuclear power plants, even in social networks," he said..

The mayor also informed that ZNPP is now connected to the energy system of Ukraine, but at the same time it does not generate electricity, but consumes it.