The Air Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repulsed the attack: 37 missiles and 29 drones were destroyed

09:42 29 May Kyiv, Ukraine

During the night attack on May 29, the air defense forces destroyed 37 cruise missiles and 29 "shaheeds", the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"From 00:00 to 05:00 on May 29, 2023, the Russian invaders attacked military facilities and critical infrastructure of Ukraine with cruise missiles and attack drones," the command said.

It is noted that the Russians fired 40 Kh-101 / Kh-555 air-launched cruise missiles from nine Tu-95ms strategic aviation aircraft from the Caspian Sea region.. From the northern and southern directions, Russian troops attacked with Iranian drones Shahed-136/131. In total - about 35 shock drones.



According to the command, at night, air defense worked in the areas of responsibility of all air commands of the Air Force: "Center", "East", "South" and "West".



In total, the air defense forces destroyed 67 air targets: