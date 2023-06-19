Air defense forces successfully shot down Caliber missiles over the Odessa region

09:09 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the Odessa region, at night, the air defense forces destroyed all four Kalibr missiles fired by the Russian aggressors.

Information about what happened in the Telegram was shared by the chairman of the Public Council, present at the Odessa Regional Military Administration, Sergey Bratchuk.
 
"Night missile attack from the Black Sea: the successes of the Odessa region. All four Kalibr missiles were completely destroyed thanks to the air defense forces. Sincere gratitude to the military for the successful counteraction!", he commented.