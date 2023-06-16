Air defense forces destroyed more than 20 air targets around Kyiv

08:01 06 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of Tuesday, June 6, the Air Defense Forces (Air Defense) detected and destroyed more than 20 air targets around Kyiv.

This was announced by Sergei Popko, head of the Kyiv city military administration.



According to him, there was a massive missile attack, presumably using Kh-101/555 cruise missiles. The launches were carried out from traditional Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea region.

According to preliminary data, air defense forces and means in the capital region successfully detected and destroyed more than 20 enemy air targets. All targets were shot down, no hits were recorded.



He also confirmed that as a result of the fall of debris in the Desnyansky district, the road surface and power lines of the trolleybus message were damaged, as well as some windows of the store.



Information about the victims has not yet been received. Data on damage and casualties are being collected and specified. The head of the Kyiv city military administration called the air defense soldiers real heroes, noting their important role in protecting the capital.