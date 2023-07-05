Air defense forces shot down an enemy drone over the Dnepropetrovsk region at night

11:26 05 July Kyiv, Ukraine

On the night of July 5, the air defense forces successfully shot down an enemy Shahed-type drone over the territory of the Dnepropetrovsk region.



Sergey Lysak, the chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk regional military administration, informed about this via Telegram.



According to him, the Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down at night by defenders from the Vostok OK and "landed" on the territory of the region.



In addition, the head of the regional military administration noted that in the morning the enemy attacked the Marganets community, located in the Nikopol region, using an unmanned aerial vehicle.