Strong explosions in occupied Berdyansk: rashists lost S-300

10:07 26 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Loud explosions thundered in the city of Berdyansk, Zaporozhye region, on the evening of May 25, in the temporarily occupied territory.



According to information published in the Berdyansk Today Telegram channel, photos and videos show a thick column of smoke rising over the port city.



There was a big fire after the explosion.. The Berdyansk City Military Administration (MVA) reported that the invaders had lost several S-300 installations.

"The occupants were unable to keep their S-300 installations. We thank our soldiers! This is another step towards the liberation of Berdyansk," the MVA said in a statement.



Other videos from the scene also appeared on the network, including one of them published by the publication.