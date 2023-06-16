Air defense forces destroyed all 10 missiles fired by rashists in Kyiv

09:52 01 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The enemy attacked the capital with seven Iskander-M ballistic missiles and three Iskander-K cruise missiles. All 10 missiles destroyed.



This was reported in the Air Force.

"At about 02.45 on June 1, 2023, the Russian invaders continued a series of attacks on the capital of Ukraine - the city of Kyiv. Again, the enemy is cunningly attacking with ground-based ballistic and cruise missiles from the Iskander OTRK,” the Air Force said.

In total, the invaders fired 10 ballistic and cruise missiles of the Iskander type from the northern direction - the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation.